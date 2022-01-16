Some Google features will stop working next month, according to Android users, so change your settings now.

When the legacy version of the phone service closes next month, the company will transition users to a “modern experience.”

However, some features will be lost as a result of the transition.

According to 9to5Google, the company emailed users to inform them that the migration may affect them.

“You are receiving this email because you have a consumer (personal) Google Voice account and are one of the last few users using a legacy web feature that may be impacted as we complete the migration of all Voice users to the modern experience (which launched in 2017),” the email explained.

The company also mentioned seven features that would “not carry over to the new experience” at voice.google.com or on the mobile app in the email.

Ring scheduling and the “do not disturb” timer will not be carried over.

The carrier call forwarding settings will also be altered.

It will still be possible to forward calls to your Google Voice number from another carrier, but all carrier forwarded calls from your Google number will go straight to voicemail, according to the email.

Call Notes was removed from Google Voice’s legacy web version in 2020, and it will be permanently removed after March 31, 2022.

As a result, Account Takeout won’t be able to access notes anymore.

Users who want to save their notes must do so before March 31st.

Users with voicemail-only Google Voice accounts will be required to upgrade to a full numbered Voice account.

To use your new Google Voice number, you’ll need to update your carrier forwarding.

The currencies that users are allowed to use for calling credits will be updated as well.

Because Google Voice is only available in the United States (customers in other countries can use Google Works), new credits can only be purchased in US dollars.

By the end of the summer, auto-recharging in any currency other than USD will be disabled.

Finally, when Call-to-Listen Voicemail access is enabled, users must press “*” once a recording begins to play.

This will prompt the system to ask for a PIN, which is required to listen to voicemails.

In mid-February, Google Voice will be phased out.