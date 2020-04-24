Some Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra owners complain of green tint on screens

Some owners of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra have reported a green tint on the screens of their $1,400 smartphones, with the problem appearing shortly after the device’s April 2020 update.

The numerous complaints may be seen on the Samsung community forum, with an uploaded image by Ram_Nunna revealing the severity of the issue.

The bulk of the complaints appear to be lodged by owners of the Exynos 990 variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, which has also been plagued by autofocus and overheating issues, according to 9to5Google. The smartphone’s owners said that the green tint appears when the display’s refresh rate is set at 120Hz, and the brightness goes below 30%. Apps reportedly affected by the problem include Samsung’s camera app, Samsung Pay, Google Chrome, and PUBG Mobile, among others.

The green tint also appears when the temperature of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra exceeds 40 degrees Celsius or the battery declines to 5%, when the refresh rate is automatically reduced to 60Hz, according to SamMobile, which was also able to reproduce the problem on a device with 60% battery and temperature nowhere near the threshold.

Initially, Samsung representatives asked Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra owners to reset their smartphones and clean the cache of affected apps, which did not solve the problem. Samsung, however, has since acknowledged that the green tint is caused by a software issue, and that it is working on an update to fix it, SamMobile reported.

In the meantime, owners of the smartphone may lock its refresh rate at 60Hz, which is not ideal as the 120Hz refresh rate is one of the device’s main selling points, but it will have to do for now while waiting for Samsung’s solution.

Digital Trends reviewed the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra as “a lavishly-equipped device with an extravagant price tag,” with a camera that fails to live up to the expectations of a $1,400 sticker price. The Galaxy S20 line of devices also come with several common problems.

The recession caused by the current health crisis, meanwhile, may mean the end of ultra-premium smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.