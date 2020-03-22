Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Speeds to PS Store Soon Amid Coronavirus Craziness

Gotta go faster

Movie distributors are aggressively responding to the coronavirus crisis in ways which could change the face of cinema forever. After the early digital release of films such as Emma and The Invisible Man, now Paramount has announced that Sonic the Hedgehog will be available on digital platforms such as the PlayStation Store from 31st March.

This is an unprecedented move, as the adaptation’s cinematic run hasn’t technically ended yet, but with theatres closed the organisation hopes to capitalise on the free time of people staying at home. A DVD and Blu-ray release will follow on 19th May – assuming all of this madness is behind us by then, of course.

Other films such as Birds of Prey and Onward have also been brought forward, and it’ll be interesting whether this changes movie business models moving forwards. Sonic the Hedgehog, for what it’s worth, was a gigantic hit at the box office, raking in $306 million worldwide, making it the highest grossing video game film of all time in North America.