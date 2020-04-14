Sonos Spring Sale: Sonos One SL, Sonos One, and Sonos Beam

As part of its Spring sale, Sonos is discounting a variety of its audio products. We’ve spotted great discounts on the Sonos One SL wireless speaker, the Sonos One smart speaker, and the Sonos Beam soundbar. We don’t know how long these Sonos deals will last, though, so you better hurry and order what you want before it’s gone.

The Sonos One SL is a powerful microphone-free wireless speaker perfect for music and more. It has a compact profile that looks great in just about any space, whether it be in your kitchen countertop, your living room coffee table, or your bedroom shelf. And since it’s resistant to humidity, you’ll also be able to put it in the bathroom. One thing to note though is that it’s not Bluetooth-capable and requires to be hooked up to your home Wi-Fi network for it to work.

The SL One works just fine on its own and can also be integrated with an existing Sonos system. It works wonderfully as a stand-alone speaker, able to produce a bass profile that is punchy, agile, and impressively substantial for such a compact device. It also creates an ultra-wide soundscape that can get astonishingly loud without any distortion, resulting in a sophisticated sound signature. This is all thanks to its two Class-D digital amplifiers that are tuned to match the acoustic architecture and speaker drivers, the downward-firing tweeter that creates a clear and crisp high-frequency response, and a built-in mid-woofer that promises the faithful playback of midrange vocal frequencies accompanied by deep and rich bass.

With Wi-Fi connectivity, the Sonos One SL lets you access numerous music services seamlessly. It can either be controlled through its capacitive touch controls or the Sonos app. And with Apple AirPlay 2 built into the device, you’ll also be able to stream music directly from your iPad or iPhone as well as ask Siri to play Apple Music.

Pick up the Sonos One SL while on sale.

If you want to step up the Sonos speaker experience with a virtual assistant responding to your every command, we recommend the Sonos One. It looks similar to the One SL but has Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to check the news, set alarms, get your questions answered, play music, and more completely hands-free. Setting it up is a breeze, which involves hooking it up with your Wi-Fi network and following simple instructions on the mobile app. Similar to the One SL, this model is humidity-resistant and can be placed just about anywhere in your home.

Whether used as a solo speaker or combined with other Sonos sound systems, the Sonos One promises a powerful pulsating bass that doesn’t drown out the beauty and clarity of mids and highs. It’s also equipped with the same tweeter, mid-woofer, and Class-D amplifiers found on the One SL which work together to ensure premium sound quality. Additionally, the smart speaker has a far-field microphone array that can hear your requests even if music is blaring at the maximum level as long as you’re within earshot. A responsive audio chime will then let you know that the Sonos One captured your request and is working on a response. The microphone can be muted for privacy.

The Sonos One can't stream music through Bluetooth just like the One SL, but other than that we think it's a great smart speaker. Other convenient features include capacitive touch controls and AirPlay 2 compatibility.

Part soundbar, part smart speaker, the Sonos Beam is a modern home theater system miracle. It combines the power of richly cinematic sound for your movies and TV shows, the ability to stream music from virtually any source you can imagine, and the capacity to answer to your every command through Alexa.

Behind the Beam’s wrapped-cloth grill are a center-mounted tweeter, three passive bass radiators, and four full-range woofers. Combined, they pull off the magic act of being able to produce more room-filling sound despite its tiny dimensions. Sonos also claims that the Beam is designed to be good at enhancing dialogue, and we can certainly vouch for that claim. Dialogue-driven scenes sound almost suspended in mid-air just in front of the TV screen and not overpowered even if the soundtrack booms in and out. Sound performance in music is also impressive. Although it’s more boxed-in as compared to dialogues due to a mid-bass hump, sound is nonetheless terrific.

The integration of Alexa in this soundbar just makes the overall experience better. Through voice commands, you'll be able to play a movie, listen to a podcast, or stream any song. The Sonos Beam's far-field microphones will capture your requests accurately even if the music is blaring at max volume.

