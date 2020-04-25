Sony 2020 8K and 4K LED TVs finally have prices and dates

The TV market may be seeing the break they need from the shelter-in-place orders and quarantine policies around the world. TV manufacturers are more aggressively pushing their products, especially the hi-res 8K and 4K TVs both on the LCD and LED camps. Earlier at CES 2020, Sony revealed its lineup for this year covering OLED and LED panels and now it’s announcing when buyers in the US can get their hands on one and how much it would cost them to have a brand new Sony TV.

For the longest time, Sony had favored LCD panels and has nearly perfected the technologies around that. Fortunately for it, many of those, including its TRILUMINOS tech, carried over to its LED and OLED screens. Binding these new 2020 LED TVs together are the Picture Processor X1 Ultimate processor and Google Assistant support on most (but not all) models, promising not just great image quality but also smart features in the living room.

The 2020 Sony TV lineup definitely has something for all kinds of consumers depending on their size preferences and budget. Unsurprisingly, the 85-inch Z8H 8K HDR LED takes the crown with a price tag of $9,999, available for pre-order this coming Summer. At the completely opposite end of the spectrum, you have the 43-inch X800H 4K HDR LED TV, retailing for $599.99 and available now.

Z8H 8K HDR LED TVs

• 85″ Class (84.6″ diagonal): $9,999.99 MSRP (Available to order in Summer 2020)

• 75″ Class (74.5″ diagonal): $6,999.99 MSRP (Available to order in Summer 2020)

A8H BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR TVs

• 65″ Class (64.5″ diagonal): $3,099.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order now)

• 55″ Class (54.6″ diagonal): $2,299.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order now)

X950H 4K HDR LED TVs

• 85″ Class (84.6″ diagonal): $4,499.99 MSRP (Available to buy now. Amazon, Best Buy)

• 75″ Class (74.5″ diagonal): $3,499.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order now)

• 65″ Class (64.5″ diagonal): $1,999.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order now)

• 55″ Class (54.6″ diagonal): $1,399.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order now)

• 49″ Class (48.5″ diagonal): $999.99 MSRP (Available to buy now. Amazon, Best Buy)

X900H 4K HDR LED TVs

• 85″ Class (84.6″ diagonal): $3,499.99 MSRP (Available to order in Summer 2020)

• 75″ Class (74.5″ diagonal): $2,499.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order now)

• 65″ Class (64.5″ diagonal): $1,599.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order now)

• 55″ Class (54.6″ diagonal): $1,199.99 MSRP (Available to order in Summer 2020)

X800H 4K HDR LED TVs:

• 85″ Class (84.6″ diagonal): $2,799.99 MSRP (Available to buy now. Amazon, Best Buy)

• 75″ Class (74.5″ diagonal): $1,499.99 MSRP (Available to buy now. Amazon, Best Buy)

• 65″ Class (64.5″ diagonal): $999.99 MSRP (Available to buy now. Amazon, Best Buy)

• 55″ Class (54.6″ diagonal): $799.99 MSRP (Available to buy now. Amazon, Best Buy)

• 49″ Class (48.5″ diagonal): $649.99 MSRP (Available to buy now. Amazon, Best Buy)

• 43″ Class (42.5″ diagonal): $599.99 MSRP (Available to buy now. Amazon, Best Buy)

These TVs are available mostly on retailers like Amazon and Best Buy as well as a few authorized resellers nationwide. Most of these are also Android TVs, which gives users access to Android apps and games going beyond just passive content consumption.