Sony delays The Last of Us Part 2 and Iron Man VR ‘until further notice’

Sony Interactive Entertainment has postponed the launch of The Last of Us Part 2 and Marvel’s Iron Man VR for PlayStation 4 due to the coronavirus, saying that “the global crisis is preventing us from providing the launch experience our players deserve.”

Developer Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part 2 was slated for release on May 29, and Camouflaj’s Iron Man VR was scheduled for May 15. Both titles have been delayed “until further notice.”

In a statement, Naughty Dog said it was “nearly done with the development of The Last of Us Part II” and “was in the midst of fixing our final bugs.”

“However, even with us finishing the game, we were faced with the reality that due to logistics beyond our control, we couldn’t launch The Last of Us Part II to our satisfaction,” the developer said. “We want to make sure everyone gets to play The Last of Us Part II around the same time, ensuring that we’re doing everything possible to preserve the best experience for everyone. This meant delaying the game until such a time where we can solve these logistic issues.

“We were bummed about this decision but ultimately understood it’s what’s best and fair to all of our players. We’re hoping that this won’t be a long delay and we’ll update you as soon as we have new information to share.”

The Last of Us Part 2 was originally dated for a February 2020 release, but Sony and Naughty Dog pushed the game to May, citing quality concerns.

The global coronavirus pandemic has let to shipping and development delays for a number of games, including Square Enix’s Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Outer Worlds for Nintendo Switch, and InXile Entertainment’s Wasteland 3.

