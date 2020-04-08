Sony donating $100 million to COVID-19 relief

Sony Corp. has created a $100 million COVID-19 global relief fund to support people impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The fund will be divided among three main areas, the company said in a news release: “assistance for those individuals engaged in frontline medical and first responder efforts to fight the virus, support for children and educators who must now work remotely, and support for members of the creative community in the entertainment industry, which has been greatly impacted by the spread of the virus.”

Out of the total, Sony said $10 million will go to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund as well as Doctors Without Borders, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). This money is meant to “assist medical workers and others on the frontline of response efforts to the virus.” The Japanese company also said it’ll continue to explore ways to “prevent the further spread and contribute to the treatment of the COVID-19 virus.”

“In the area of education, where children, who represent the next generation, are losing education opportunities as a result of school closures, Sony will explore ways to leverage its technologies in support of education activities, and cooperate with educators to implement these measures,” Sony said.

Creative communities can expect support for “up-and-coming creators, artists and all those in professions supporting the industry” who have been affected by event cancellations.

The spread of the novel coronavirus began in late 2019 and reached pandemic level in March. More than 950,000 cases have been reported worldwide as of Thursday morning, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

