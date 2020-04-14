Sony Earmarks $10 Million to Support Indie Developers Impacted by Coronavirus

Doing the right thing

Sony’s response to the coronavirus has been very impressive. The company has been extremely swift in its action against the disease, even as far back as PAX East 2020, when it controversially pulled out of the show weeks after announcing an enormous showcase. It’s since insisted employees work at home, providing them with full-pay and a stipend to acquire any equipment they need. And now it’s turning its attention to its gigantic audience of fans, by handing out free software in an effort to keep people at home.

But it’s not stopping there: “Independent developers are vital to the heart and soul of the gaming community and we understand the hardships and financial struggles that many smaller gaming studios are facing,” group president Jim Ryan explained on the PlayStation Blog. “With that, SIE has developed a fund to support them during this time. We have earmarked $10 million to support our independent development partners.”

More information about the fund and how studios can participate will be announced in the coming days, but we can probably all agree that this is a very welcome move from the industry leader.