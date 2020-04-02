Sony Establishes $100 Million Fund for Global Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Medical workers, children, and creative arts the focus

Sony has just announced the establishment of the Sony Global Relief Fund for COVID-19. This initiative sees the corporation giving $100 million to various groups worldwide in order to help those in need following the coronavirus outbreak.

The company breaks down three key areas which will benefit from this funding. Firstly, $10 million will be going straight to global relief efforts “to assist medical workers and others on the frontline of response efforts to the virus”. Sony also says it will work with external partners to help work on treating and slowing the virus. The fund will also go towards helping the education of children who have been forced out of school. Finally, those in creative industries “who have been impacted by the cancellation or postponement of concerts and live events, or the shutting down of film and television productions” will benefit from Sony’s funding.

“Sony extends its condolences to the families of those who have passed away as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, and extends its sympathies to all those who have been impacted,” says Kenichiro Yoshida, President and CEO of Sony. In his statement, Yoshida says Sony “will do all we can as a global company” to help those most affected by coronavirus.

The press release is fairly vague, but it seems Sony is taking the situation very seriously. We also know PlayStation employees are working from home until at least the end of this month, while the ill-fated Uncharted movie has been put on ice.