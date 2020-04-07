Sony Fixes PS Plus Uncharted 4 Download Issues, Available Now

Grab it now

Update: If you’ve been having problems downloading Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End via PlayStation Plus, you might want to try one more time. We’re now seeing reports that the problem has been fixed, and Push Square editor Sammy Barker corroborates that by successfully redeeming the title via the PlayStation Store webpage.



Original story: Are you having trouble redeeming and downloading the free digital copy of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End which comes with your PlayStation Plus subscription this month? Rest assured, you’re not the only one. Twitter and Reddit are running rampant with reports of issues when it comes to trying to download Naughty Dog’s fourth entry in the trials and tribulation of Nathan Drake, but it might just be a case of a simple bug fix.

This scribe has managed to successfully redeem Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, but Push Square editor Sammy Barker is having the same issues as you. The message that users are seeing suggests that in-game currency is causing problems with the download, however, we have never actually purchased anything of the sort. As such, we reckon this is a glitch within Sony’s PlayStation Store and will be fixed momentarily. We’ll be sure to update you as and when the hardware manufacturer comments on the situation.

Have you been having problems trying to download Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End via PlayStation Plus? Let us know if you manage to fix things in the comments below.