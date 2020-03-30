Sony Hyping PS Store’s Spring Sale, Will Get Underway 1st April

No joke

We could all do with a bit of spring cheer at the moment, couldn’t we? Between the weather and the current global climate, it’s all rather depressing right now. Fortunately, that’s where the PlayStation Store’s big upcoming Spring Sale is scheduled to step in. Sony’s been boasting about the big upcoming event in emails to PlayStation Network members, with the event scheduled to get underway from 1st April.

“Our big Spring Sale is back,” the message reads. “Get ready to save up to 60 per cent on a huge range of games, add-ons, and more.” We’ll of course bring you all the news as soon as we get it here on Push Square. In the meantime, don’t forget to take advantage of the March Madness sale, which is currently live on the PS Store and will end in a couple of days.