Sony Is ‘Carefully Monitoring’ the Risk of Delays to Upcoming PS4 Exclusives

There will always be more pressing concerns when it comes to the Coronavirus epidemic, but one of the aspects the virus will impact most in the video game industry is release dates. Those Who Remain, from indie publisher Wired Productions, has already been delayed, and we expect more PlayStation 4 titles will follow in the near future. That puts us in a situation where The Last of Us: Part II could be pushed back once more, however, according to Sony at least, it hasn’t run into any problems just yet.

In a new statement issued on the official Sony website, the company said: “Although no issues have emerged so far, Sony is carefully monitoring the risk of delays in production schedules for game software titles at both its first-party studios and partner studios, primarily in Europe and the U.S.” It also doesn’t expect the Coronavirus to have a material impact on the business for this current fiscal year.

It’s certainly positive news that the hardware manufacturer hasn’t run into any issues at the time of writing, but we’re not quite as rosy. With Naughty Dog employees working from home following the controversial allegations of sustained crunch at the studio, we struggle to see how the upcoming PS4 exclusive can launch in just two months’ time. Ghost of Tsushima has a bit more breathing room while Final Fantasy VII Remake has already gone gold, meaning those two titles are in much stronger positions. We do worry for The Last of Us: Part II, however.

