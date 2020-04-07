Sony Issuing The Last of Us 2, Marvel’s Iron Man VR Pre-Order Refunds

Following indefinite delays

Following the removal of The Last of Us: Part II and Marvel’s Iron Man VR from the PlayStation Store, Sony has announced that it will be issuing refunds to anyone who pre-ordered the titles digitally. You don’t need to do anything to qualify for the refund, and you will be contacted by email soon with more information.

The abovementioned titles were delayed by the Japanese giant due to “logistical” issues caused by the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Neither game has a release date, despite them effectively being finished. Speaking as part of a recent podcast, director Neil Druckmann admitted that it “wouldn’t be fair” to release Ellie’s sophomore outing digitally, as not everyone would be able to enjoy it.