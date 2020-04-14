Sony Makes Uncharted: Nathan Drake Collection and Journey Available for Free on PS4

Play At Home initiative is go

Sony is attempting to make the coronavirus lockdown a little more bearable with its Play At Home scheme. The new initiative, announced today by PlayStation boss Jim Ryan, has been put in place to benefit PS4 owners cooped up indoors as well as indie game developers who find themselves in a difficult financial situation.

As it says on the PlayStation Blog, Play At Home has “two components”. The first sees the company making a couple of games available to download on PS4 for free. The second establishes a $10 million relief fund for developers who find themselves out of pocket during this time.

The games PS4 players can look forward to are Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey (the former is replaced with Knack 2 in Germany and China). While these titles are likely to be owned by many already, this initiative makes them available to all for no charge, meaning even those without PS Plus can grab a freebie. The complimentary games will be available from 15th April to 5th May.

This will all be part of the company’s $100 million fund to aid various groups of people during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s certainly a good gesture, and even though a lot of gaming enthusiasts will have played these games, there will be plenty that are grateful for something extra to play. Nice one.