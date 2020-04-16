Sony May Cut PS4’s Price to Stimulate PS Plus Subscriptions Amid Limited PS5 Launch

New tactics

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Sony had iterated on multiple occasions that it plans to transition PlayStation 4 owners to its next-gen system as quickly as possible. A new report from Bloomberg suggests that plans may be changing behind-the-scenes, however, due to a high PlayStation 5 price and limited supply.

In fact, the publication claims that the Japanese giant may attempt to temper the impact of a slow PS5 rollout by reducing the price of the PS4 and PS4 Pro consoles. This, it hopes, will lock people into the ecosystem and stimulate lucrative PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now subscriptions, which have become something of a cash cow for the company.

“Sony’s Chief Executive Officer Kenichiro Yoshida has said the company will aim to increase recurring revenue rather than one-time hardware purchases,” the publication writes. This all sounds like a marked change from PlayStation’s original strategy – especially when it was talking about converting users at an unprecedented pace just six months ago.

Then again, the world has changed dramatically in a very short span of time, hasn’t it?