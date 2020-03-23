Sony PlayStation 5: these are the new facts about PS5 hardware

Sony’s announcement may seem surprising at first glance. However, considering that the big competitor Microsoft has only recently revealed almost all information about the Xbox Series X, Sony’s move seems logical. After all, you don’t want to leave the spotlight on the main competitor on the console market for too long.

Given the situation surrounding the Corona virus and a possible delay in the PlayStation 5, it is appropriate that Sony reassures its fans with positive news. The PS5 was originally announced for the Christmas season 2020 – but whether this release date should be kept up to date seems to be at least in question.