Sony Reiterates PS5 Launch Window of Holiday 2020

Will they, won’t they?

Whether Sony will delay the PlayStation 5 to 2021 or not is a question on many people’s lips in the current climate. Will the world have recovered from the Coronavirus epidemic by the time the next-gen console is planned for release or is this a situation that will stretch to next year? We don’t have the answer to that, but Sony continues to reiterate that the PS5 release date is still on track for Holiday 2020.

Inside a new Bloomberg report focusing on the hardware manufacturer, it is stated that Sony may have a portion of profit wiped out by the Coronavirus alongside the potential delay of an earnings report scheduled for April. When it comes to the PS5, Bloomberg says: “A Sony spokeswoman said it doesn’t see any notable impact on the launch of its next-generation game console PlayStation 5 planned at the end of this year.” If that rings true, then we’ll be getting our hands on the console’s new high-speed SSD, 3D audio, and PlayStation 4 backwards compatibility in roughly eight months time. If you’re wondering how the PS5 compares to Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, head on through the link.

This is the second time in the space of a week that the Japanese giant has reiterated the holiday 2020 release window, but as the number of reported cases of Coronavirus continues to spike, we’re finding it harder and harder to believe. Do you still think the PS5 will launch this year? Make a prediction in the comments below.