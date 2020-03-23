Sony Removes Mario Creation From PS4 Game Dreams After Nintendo Complains

If you’ve logged into the Dreamervse in the PlayStation 4 game Dreams, you’ve undoubtedly come across levels that are made with characters and IP owned by various game companies beyond Sony.

One popular gaming franchise that is getting a lot of attention inside Dreams is Mario, and Nintendo is reportedly not very thrilled with its franchise being used in this manner. Creator Piece of Craft wrote on Twitter (via GoNintendo) that Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe recent contacted them with a message from Nintendo stating its objection to the use of Mario in Dreams.

As you can see in the image below, Piece of Craft’s creation has been removed from Dreams on the basis that it “contains copyrighted material.” Plenty of other Mario levels inside Dreams remain online and available, however, including “Super Mario Infinity,” which you can see at the bottom of the page.

Mario is just one of many copyrighted franchises that exists in Dreams right now. These kind of takedown notices are likely to continue as company’s take notice and take action.

Dreams is much more than a game. It’s a suite of robust game-making tools that have spawned countless fascinating and impressive creations.

For what it’s worth, Dreams developed Media Molecule plainly and openly stated before launch that players who made levels based on copyrighted materials should expect their creations to be removed.

GameSpot’s Dreams review scored the PS4-exclusive a 9/10. “It’s a stunning achievement that encourages limitless creative expression, a place where people can come together, collaborate, and explore each other’s imaginations,” reviewer Richard Wakeling said.