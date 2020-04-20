Sony says Amazon listings for PC versions of Days Gone, Gran Turismo ‘not accurate’

PlayStation 4 games Days Gone and Gran Turismo Sport were listed for release on PC on Amazon France, but Sony says those listings are inaccurate.

A Sony Interactive Entertainment representative tells Polygon that “The listings are not accurate,” noting they had also seen PC listings for Bloodborne and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection. “We have made no announcements to bring these games to PC,” they said.

Similar listings on Amazon France have appeared for Persona 5 Royal and The Last of Us Part 2, which have so far only been announced for PS4.

Polygon has reached out to an Amazon representative for additional comment; Days Gone and GT Sport do not have ESRB or PEGI listings for PC.

Gran Turismo Sport, by Sony-owned Polyphony Digital, launched in October 2017 on PlayStation 4. Days Gone was developed by SIE Bend Studio and the one-year anniversary of its launch is coming up on April 26. In early March, SIE confirmed that Horizon Zero Dawn, the 2017 exclusive by Sony-owned Guerrilla Games, would be coming to PC this summer.

The only Sony-developed games to launch on PC as well as a PlayStation console before now are ones by the former Sony Online Entertainment (now Daybreak Game Company). Death Stranding, which launched only on PlayStation 4 in November, will also come to Windows PC on June 2, although it was developed by Kojima Productions, which is independently owned, and the PC version is published by 505 Games.

A year ago at this time, Phil Spencer, Microsoft’s senior executive in charge of Xbox, said the company would start to offer more of its Xbox Game Studios titles through Valve’s Steam marketplace. That began last fall with Gears 5 and Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

Update: This story has been updated with a new headline.

