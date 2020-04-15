Sony Sending Out Amazing PS4 Avatar and Dynamic Theme Bundles to Persona 5 Royal Players

Looking cool, Joker

Atlus and Sony have gone above and beyond with this one. PlayStation is currently sending out Persona 5 Royal avatar and theme bundles via email. If you’ve completed the game’s first Palace, you may be getting a code that you can redeem on the PlayStation Store.

Right now it’s unclear how far-reaching this promotion is. We’re in the UK and we got a code, but we’re waiting on more information with regards to other regions.

But honestly, it’s a pretty amazing bundle. You get 12 avatars and four fully dynamic themes. We’ve listed everything below:

Avatars

Themes

Protagonist Theme

Ryuji Theme

Morgana Theme



Ann Theme

Again, all of the themes are fully dynamic, featuring unique animations and scrolling artwork. They also have custom system icons, and each of them features a different music track from Persona 5. Really cool.

And remember, we’ve written a whole load of Persona 5 Royal PS4 guides if you need some help with the game. If you’re struggling to clear the very first Palace — a requirement for this bundle — then our advice may come in handy…

Did you get a code? Will you be changing your avatar? Which is your favourite theme? Prepare to steal some hearts in the comments section below.