Sony Welcoming Feedback on PS5 Controller Accessibility Concerns

So everyone can play

While we’re all very excited about the possibilities enabled by the PlayStation 5’s new DualSense controller, it’s perhaps worth keeping in mind that various disabilities may mean not everyone can enjoy it as intended. Fortunately, the Japanese giant is on the case, as the organisation’s accessibility specialist Mark Friend has pooled Twitter for a list of concerns.

Among the responses thus far, fans are eager to know whether the intensity of the device’s haptic feedback can be altered, and also whether there are back buttons on the controller. Furthermore, many feel that the face buttons should once again adopt colours, as this can improve readability in games. How do you feel the DualSense could be improved for accessibility?