Sony’s first PS5 commercial lists lots of features but no price

Sony is ready to start marketing its next-generation PlayStation 5 console with commercials, but the new minute-long spot doesn’t include any PS5 games or the all-important price tag. Instead, Sony has opted to focus on the 3D audio support and the PS5’s DualSense controller’s support for haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Sony is pitching the PS5 as a console that will allow players to “feel more,” with games that let people “see with sound.” It’s a big bet on immersion for the next generation of games, one that Sony has been teasing for months. Sony focused on audio portions of its PS5 event back in June, and the controller has been the focus of the first and only hands-on of the PS5 console so far.

The ad is designed for PlayStation players to “see the new console’s features come to life through a young woman’s eyes and her movements,” says Mary Yee, head of global marketing at Sony Interactive Entertainment. “We are quite excited about these features and we can’t wait for you all to get more immersed in the world of games with the PS5 console and DualSense wireless controller in your own hands.”

While Sony is clearly excited about 3D audio and its new PS5 controller, PlayStation fans are still waiting to hear more about preorders and pricing. This new PS5 commercial doesn’t offer any hints at when we’ll hear more about a price or when preorders will be available.

Sony has reportedly been battling to keep its PS5 price down due to component shortages. Sony has committed to a disc-less version of the PS5, which could set up a next-gen price war with Microsoft. The Xbox maker is rumored to be launching a second, cheaper Xbox Series S next-gen console that will be less powerful than the Xbox Series X.