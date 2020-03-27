Sony’s Michael Denny Leaves for TT Games After 25 Years at PlayStation

Exec to build on his career at LEGO game studio

Another of Sony Interactive Entertainment’s top executives is leaving the company. Michael Denny, senior vice president of Worldwide Studios Europe, has announced he will soon depart for pastures new.

Which pastures, exactly? Denny is moving to TT Games, where he’ll take on the role of vice president and studio head. The developer is known for making the very popular LEGO games, which it’s been doing pretty much uninterrupted since the early 00s.

As for Denny, he has a 25-year history with PlayStation, overseeing development at European studios such as Guerrilla Games, London Studio, and Media Molecule. He says that he wants to bring his experience “to a new opportunity”, and aims to “help create a new vision for TT and lead the studio forward to another successful phase of its evolution”.

President of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, David Haddad, says the company is “thrilled” by Denny’s appointment, and is excited about a “new strategy” for TT Games. Going by this language, perhaps the team will move out of its comfort zone as we head towards next-gen? We’ll have to wait and see.