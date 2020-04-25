Sony’s next Spider-Man sequel has been delayed, prompting more MCU delays

Three weeks after Disney reshuffled the release schedule of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sony Pictures has announced its own slate of delays, affecting anticipated sequels to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

And since Far From Home’s Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney has tweaked its schedule to accommodate. Here’s the breakdown:

An unnamed sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has been moved from April 8, 2022, to Oct. 7 of the same year. And from its July 16, 2021 release date, the untitled third Tom Holland-starring Spider-Man movie, which will likely deal with the final scene reveal of his secret identity to the public, has been moved to Nov. 5, 2021.

Shortly after Sony shared the decision, Marvel Studios announced that it was moving its Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from its Nov. 5, 2021 release date to March 25, 2022. This means that 2022 will see two Marvel Cinematic Universe movies in as many months, with Thor: Love and Thunder’s February release, which Disney bumped slightly up today, from Feb. 18, 2022 to Feb. 11, 2022.

So it’s not all bad news! We’re getting Thor a week early. And, also, Uncharted in July 2021, rather than October.