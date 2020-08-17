Sorry Windows 10 Users, Microsoft Confirms You Can Never Uninstall Edge, But There’s a Way to Hide It

Microsoft confirmed that Windows 10 users could never remove the latest version of Edge. According to ZDNet’s latest report, although the new Microsoft Edge is a better browser compared to Chrome, it can still be very annoying since users can’t easily ignore the update.

Also Read: Beware: New Microsoft Office 365 Phishing Scam Sends Users Email with ‘Recent Policy Change’ On the Subject Line

Many brilliant sales techniques’ analysis stated that Microsoft does not always receive excellent reviews from its users and other companies, even if it offers excellent products. Users have been complaining about the issue they’re having with the new Edge browser.

Also Read: TikTok Called Out as ‘Chinese Traitor’ For Selling App to the U.S.; Experts Think ByteDance Has No Choice

Other users also described the new browser as Malware after the system forced their Windows 7 systems to adopt the new browser. This alone annoys even those users that are still on the terminal Windows 7 system. Microsoft released an update on its support website.

The company explained that all Windows users would be directed from the legacy edge to the new one. The giant tech company also said that users would have full control when transferring their personal data from the old Microsoft Edge to the latest version.

However, it confirmed that it couldn’t be removed or change the version back to legacy Edge since it is already included in the Windows system update. Many people are asking why the company forces a product to their devices. One of ZDNet’s researchers, Ed Bott, explained that Microsoft Edge is the only way to download other browsers that users prefer to use.

If you are one of those users annoyed with the new browser, you can still hide it. However, you can’t totally remove it from your PC or laptop. TechRadar’s previous report provided a simple workaround that users can use to hide the new Microsoft Edge.

1) Locate these as followed; Program Files (x86) > Microsoft > Edge > Application.

2) Choose the current version number.

3) Find “setup.exe.”

4) Navigate the file path located within “Command Prompt.”

5) Execute these commands accordingly; setup.exe > uninstall > system-level > verbose-logging > force-uninstall

For more news updates of the new Microsoft Edge, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Also Read: FBI Warns About Windows 7’s Greater Security Risk as System Reach Its EOL

This article is owned by TechTimes,

Written by: Giuliano de Leon.