SoulCalibur 6 Gets Update Before New DLC Character, Full Patch Notes Detailed

In preparation for SoulCalibur 6’s upcoming guest DLC character, Bandai Namco has released a new update on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One for the long-running fighting game. We’ve compiled the full patch notes below.

The headlining feature of the update is Haohmaru, the white gi-clad samurai from SNK’s Samurai Shodown. The patch adds him as a playable character, though he can only be acquired by purchasing him individually for $6 or picking up the game’s $34 Season Pass 2. Haohmaru will become available on Tuesday, March 31.

The patch also adds new creation items for the game’s character creator, including new weapons for Cervantes and Taki-based created fighters, extra clothing and accessory options, and more.

Elsewhere in the update, SoulCalibur 6 gets a brand-new stage, multiple battle and game system adjustments, additional quality-of-life functions, and more.

In other SoulCalibur 6 news, the game is scheduled to be played at this year’s Evolution Championship Series tournament alongside other fighters like Dragon Ball FighterZ, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Tekken 7, and more. Despite growing coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns and social distancing mandates, Evo 2020 is still slated to happen at the Mandalay Bay from July 31-August 2.

The following weapons and equipment will be added and available to all players.

Weapons

Equipment

The following stage will be added and available to all players.

