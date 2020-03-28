SoulCalibur 6 Haohmaru DLC Character Launches Next Week

The next DLC character in Bandai Namco’s long-running fighter, SoulCalibur VI, will hit PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on March 31 as a standalone purchase and part of the game’s Season Pass.

Haohmaru from SNK’s Samurai Shodown brings the aggression with his signature katana Fugudoku at his side. His playstyle looks similar to the game’s sole samurai Mitsurugi; however, Haohmaruo has a few tricks up his sleeve, like counters and a kind of buffing mechanic. You can check out his official launch trailer below.

Haohmaruo can be obtained either as a standalone purchase for $6 USD or as part of SoulCalibur VI’s Season Pass, which retails for $34 USD. The Season Pass comes with a bunch of other bonus content, including additional DLC characters, multiple character creator sets, tons of extra songs, and more.

SoulCalibur VI is confirmed to make an appearance at this year’s Evolution Champion Series, alongside other fighter games like Dragon Ball FighterZ, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Tekken 7, and more. Despite current mandates to practice social distancing, Evo 2020’s organizers are committed to holding the event while still monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

We gave the fighter an 8/10 in our SoulCalibur VI review, with editor Tamoor Hussain saying, “SoulCalibur VI is a fighting game that’s easy to recommend. Like all the best titles in the genre, it has a low barrier to entry and a high skill ceiling.”