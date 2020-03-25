Sounds Like DOOM Eternal Had a Hell of an Opening Weekend

Breaks franchise records

One of 2020’s big new games, DOOM Eternal, landed at the end of last week, and by the sound of it has done very well for Bethesda. The hellishly good first person shooter had a record-breaking opening weekend, according to the publisher. Although no sales figures have been provided, Bethesda says the sequel more than doubled the revenue made by the previous DOOM in a similar timeframe.

The publisher also points out its success on PC in particular. It was the top selling game on Steam last week, and achieved peak concurrent players of 100,000, which is much higher than the last game. As for PlayStation 4 numbers, Bethesda hasn’t made these clear, but we can presume the game is doing well across all platforms.

Add all this info to resounding positive press, and it’s safe to say DOOM Eternal is a winner. Have you been enjoying Bethesda’s latest? Grab your chainsaw in the comments below.