Sounds Like The Mandalorian Season 2 Will Feature A Lot More “Darksaber” Action

The final episode of The Mandalorian, the runaway hit Star Wars show that aired on Disney+ in 2019, featured a dark surprise for series diehards: the shocking appearance of a “Darksaber” in the hands of bad guy Moff Gideon, played by actor Giancarlo Esposito. Casual Star Wars fans might have had no idea what the strange-looking blade signified, but to those in the know, it was a huge moment–Darksaber sightings are exceedingly rare, whether in the old Star Wars canon or the current Disney era of the franchise.

With The Mandalorian Season 2 on its way, Esposito has dropped a fun hint about the show’s future direction: According to the actor, he’s already broken three (or more!) prop Darksabers while shooting new episodes of the show.

“I hope I don’t get busted, but maybe they won’t mind,” he told the Variety After Show in a clip posted to Twitter. “I’ve gone through one, two, three, three and a half I think I’ve broken already. I mean, but I go at it. Like, I go at it…I’ve broken a few of them to the point where the property guys, they love me, but they go, ‘Man, you go all in!’ They go, ‘Just so you know’–they whisper to me–‘We only have one more!'”

As far as the Darksaber’s initial appearance in The Mandalorian’s Season 1 finale, as we wrote at the time, “Everything about this moment connects back to The Clone Wars TV series. The Darksaber was created by the previously mentioned Tarre Vizsla–the first Mandalorian Jedi, a thousand years before the Battle of Yavin. After Tarre’s death, it was stored in a Jedi Temple until someone from House Vizsla stole it and handed it down through the generations. The last time we saw it on Clone Wars, the Darksaber was in the hands of Pre Vizsla, as he led Death Watch. During Rebels, it popped up again in the hands of Sabine Wren, and she handed it over to Bo-Katan Kryze to fight the Empire.”

However, how the Darksaber got from there to Gideon’s hands is currently unknown, as The Mandalorian did little to actually explore the character’s history.

As for The Mandalorian Season 2, so far we know that it’s scheduled to arrive this October, any possible virus-related delays notwithstanding. We’ve also seen reports that new stars including Rosario Dawson and Michael Biehn are joining the cast. And to top it off, The Mandalorian Season 3 is reportedly in the works already, despite the fact that we’re still months away from Season 2’s potential release.

