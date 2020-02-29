Space: Nasa and Esa researchers discover biggest explosion since Big Bang – guide

What researchers have now discovered in space is beyond the imagination of most people. A mega explosion in slow motion!

In a distant galaxy, astronomers have recorded the largest explosion known to date in the universe. The starting point is a supermassive black hole in the galaxy cluster Ophiuchus, approximately 390 million light years from Earth.

The explosion released about five times more energy than the largest to date in 2005, writes the team led by Simona Giacintucci from the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington in the journal “The Astrophysical Journal”.

The explosion lasted for hundreds of millions of years

“We have seen outbreaks in the centers of galaxies before, but this one is really, really massive,” co-author Melanie Johnston-Hollitt of the International Center for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR) quotes in a statement from her facility. Why the explosion was so violent is unclear. “But it happened very slowly – like a slow motion explosion that spanned hundreds of millions of years.”

Researchers had originally noticed a huge dent in the ultra-hot gas around the black hole in 2016 with X-ray telescopes. The Milky Way – our home galaxy – can be packed 15 times side by side in this bump, says Giacintucci. Because of this enormous expansion, astronomers initially rejected the idea that it could have been triggered by an explosion. However, investigations with radio telescopes then confirmed this presumption.

The galaxy cluster Ophiuchus contains thousands of galaxies. The black hole, presumably responsible for the explosion, is located in a galaxy in the center of Ophiuchus.