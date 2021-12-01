SpaceX ‘faces BANKRUPTCY,’ Elon Musk warns, and employees must work weekends.

SpaceX ‘faces BANKRUPTCY,’ according to Elon Musk, who also demands that employees work weekends.

Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of SpaceX, revealed in a leaked email that the company is on the verge of bankruptcy.

Due to a lack of progress in developing its Raptor engines, SpaceX’s CEO and founder warned employees that the company faced a “real risk of bankruptcy.”

Space Explored obtained the leaked company-wide email first, and CNBC confirmed it later.

SpaceX’s financial situation is said to be so dire that Musk claims the company will need to launch a Starship rocket every two weeks in the coming year to stay afloat.

Musk is said to have sent the alarming email over the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Unfortunately, the Raptor production crisis is far worse than it appeared just a few weeks ago,” it says.

“As we dug deeper into the issues that arose as a result of the departure of previous senior management, we discovered that they were far more serious than previously reported.”

“This can’t be sugarcoated.”

Musk and SpaceX are known for portraying their company as a huge success, so things must be bad.

Musk’s email mentions “senior management,” which is thought to be SpaceX’s former vice president of propulsion, Will Heltsley.

He left the company in November, right around the time the Raptor engine development was stalling.

In the email, Musk expressed his dissatisfaction with the lack of Raptor development and even asked employees to return to work on Thanksgiving weekend.

“Unless you have critical family matters or are physically unable to return to Hawthorne, we will need all hands on deck to recover from what is, quite frankly, a disaster,” according to the leaked email.

The SpaceX CEO also stated that he would “be on the Raptor line all night and through the weekend,” as he would no longer be taking time off for Thanksgiving.

The Raptor engine is extremely important to SpaceX because it is expected to play a significant role in the company’s plans for the coming year.

Starship rockets and Super Heavy boosters will be propelled by the engines.

Raptor engines should also be used to transport Nasa astronauts to the Moon aboard a SpaceX rocket.

Musk has also stated that a halt in Raptor production will have an adverse effect on plans to launch additional Starlink satellites into orbit.

The billionaire has big plans for the next generation of Starlink satellites, admitting that “Starlink V1 is financially weak, but V2 is strong.”

“What it boils down to is that we face a genuine risk of bankruptcy if we don’t achieve a Starship flight rate of at least once every two weeks next year,” Musk writes at the end of the email.

