SpaceX prohibits zoom due to security concerns

In an email dated March 28, SpaceX informed employees that access to Zoom was deactivated with immediate effect. “We understand that many of us have used this tool for conferences and meeting support,” said SpaceX in the release. «Please use email, text or telephone as an alternative means of communication.»

Two people familiar with the matter confirmed the content of the email. NASA, one of SpaceX’s largest customers, also prohibits its employees from using the Zoom platform, said Stephanie Schierholz, a spokeswoman for the US space agency.

“Zoom bombing”

The FBI office in Boston issued a warning about zoom on Monday, instructing users not to make meetings public on the website.

The FBI had previously received two reports of unidentified people who entered school sessions – a phenomenon known as “zoom bombing.”

The investigative news site “The Intercept” reported on Tuesday that zoom videos have no end-to-end encryption between users and that the company could view meetings.

A representative of SpaceX, which employs more than 6,000 people, did not respond to a request for comment. Zoom also did not immediately respond to an inquiry. The conference app advises users to activate all data protection functions on its platform.