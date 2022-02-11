SpaceX’s latest – A starship rocket is getting ‘orbit-ready’ to transport humans to Mars and the moon, pending FAA approval.

ELON Musk provided a major update on SpaceX’s Starship rocket, stating that he expects the FAA to approve the rocket as early as March.

Musk gave the update late Thursday, providing the first new information on the rocket in over two years.

The Starship can’t take off until the FAA gives it environmental approval, which hasn’t happened yet, but Musk is hopeful that it will happen soon.

“We have gotten a rough indication that there may be an approval in March,” Musk told the crowd gathered at Starbase, the SapceX facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

He did say, however, that by the end of the year, he hopes to have the Starship in orbit.

Musk expects his Starship rocket to transport humans to Mars.

Musk intends to accomplish this by 2050.

Elon Musk’s (dollar)70 million private jet interior

Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, owns two private planes, but the G650ER is said to be his favorite, despite the fact that it is currently being tracked by a controversial Twitter account.

The G650ER is regarded as one of the most reliable business jets in the world, with Musk’s own model built and delivered in 2016, according to Luxury Zone.

It has a range of 7,500 nautical miles and a top speed of Mach.925.

According to Business Insider, the Tesla CEO has already taken advantage of the opportunity, flying nearly 160,000 miles on the plane in 2018.

Before a geomagnetic storm, astronomers doubt the launch.

Given the impending geomagnetic storm, astronomers questioned why SpaceX went ahead with last week’s launch from the Kennedy Space Center.

“A lot of questions are raised,” says astronomer and author Dr.

On Twitter, John Barentine penned a message.

“Did SpaceX launch into such circumstances on purpose?”

He questioned whether SpaceX was prepared for a spike in geomagnetic storms as the Sun approaches solar maximum, the most active phase of the solar cycle, in the coming years.

“Clearly, they can’t handle a significant increase in drag,” Dr.

Barentine sent out a tweet.

“However, they do have small krypton-fueled ion engines on them that they use to raise their orbit.”

“What’s unclear is whether they have enough power (and fuel) to keep them on station as we approach solar maximum.”

What exactly is Starlink?

Starlink, SpaceX’s project to beam internet coverage to anywhere on the planet using a constellation of satellites, was announced in 2015, and the first batch was launched four years later.

The company plans to launch 12,000 satellites into Earth’s orbit, with the number of satellites potentially increasing as time goes on…

