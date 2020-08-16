Spanish Grand Prix live stream: How to watch the F1 action from Catalonia online from anywhere

Round six of the Covid-19-delayed F1 season brings with it renewed hope for team Red Bull following Max Verstappen’s surprise win at Silverstone last weekend. Verstappen’s victory during Sunday’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone showed that with some expert management of tyre conditions, Red Bull may yet be competitive against the seemingly unstoppable Mercedes. The young Dutch star will be looking to follow up his stellar performance with another win this weekend at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, however the slower-speed nature of the circuit is likely to suit Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton comes into the race with a 30-point championship lead and will be confident of extending it further having won the last three Spanish GP’s. Nevertheless, the last person to beat Hamilton in Spain was Verstappen back in 2016. Following last weekend’s heroics, you wouldn’t count against the Red Bull star ending that run. Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix with our guide below. F1 Spanish Grand Prix: Where and when? The schedule for this weekend’s racing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is a as follows: Friday, August 14 Practice 1 – Friday, August 14 at 10am BST / 11am CEST / 5am ET / 2am PT

Practice 2 – Friday, August 14 at 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 9am ET / 6am PT Saturday, August 15 Practice 3: 11am BST / 12pm CEST / 6am ET / 3am PT

Qualifying: 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 9am ET / 6am PT Sunday, August 16 Spanish Grand Prix 2020: 2.10pm BST / 3.10pm CEST / 9.10am ET / 6.10am PT Watch F1 2020 Spanish Grand Prix online from outside your country We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend’s racing from Catalonia further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching the Spanish Grand Prix, but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked. That’s where using one of the best VPN (Virtual Private Network) options can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there. VPN’s are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick,

Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN

now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN

No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the Spanish Grand Prix. Get in on this deal now! From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN