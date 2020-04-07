Spatial control during confinement

Self-portrait of the Curiosity rover on Mars, in June 2018. The rover is piloted every other week from the Fimoc (French Instrument Mars Operation Center), located at the National Center for Space Studies, in Toulouse. NASA / AFP

Earth has almost stopped spinning with the Covid-19 pandemic, but this is not the case with satellites and space probes. Thus, from its control center located in Darmstadt (Germany), the European Space Agency (ESA) continuously monitors around 20 vehicles and receives their data. There is no question of closing the shop and abandoning them to their fate: for devices evolving around our planet, orbit corrections are necessary, especially if space debris is in their path. We therefore had to adapt, by introducing telework where it was possible.

According to Rolf Densing, director of operations for ESA, “DIn the history of the Mission Control Center, there has never been a time when there were so few people there. This of course has important consequences for the way missions are carried out, and for the next few weeks, the priority will remain health protection by minimizing the number of people physically present, while ensuring the efficiency of daily operations. ” The agency does not rule out having to reduce the airfoil even further and stop taking scientific data, in order to keep the satellites in safe orbit.



The BepiColombo probe in the ESA laboratories in Noordwijk, the Netherlands, in July 2017. MICHAEL KOOREN / REUTERS

But there are also meetings that do not cancel or postpone. This is the case for the European-Japanese mission BepiColombo, which left in October 2018. To reach its destination, Mercury, and orbit in December 2025 around the smallest planet in the Solar System, BepiColombo must, in addition to the propulsion of its engine, benefit in total from nine “gravitational assistance”, inflections that the planets give to its trajectory to make it stick gradually to the orbit of Mercury.

Test mission instruments

However, the first of these meetings must take place, with the Earth, on April 10. It is therefore planned that a minimum team will be present in Darmstadt – respecting the safety distances between people -, which will be responsible for checking that everything is going smoothly, but also for restarting and testing some of the the mission. The Phebus spectroscope will thus use “The Moon as a calibration target, to then provide better data once around Mercury”, explains Johannes Benkhoff, the scientific manager of BepiColombo.

If Darmstadt remained open, it is not the same for another space center, the Fimoc (French Instrument Mars Operation Center), located at the National Center for Space Studies, in Toulouse, and from where, a week on two, NASA’s Curiosity rover, the last astromobile in action on planet Mars, is currently piloted about 200 million kilometers from Earth. Confinement requires, each team member works from home, which adds an extra layer of complexity to the exercise.