Spawn comes to Mortal Kombat 11 on March 17

Todd McFarlane’s Spawn is coming to Mortal Kombat 11 later this month, the final add-on character as part of the fighting game’s Kombat Pack. Spawn will be released on March 17 in early access (for Kombat Pack owners) and on March 24 for everyone else.

Spawn’s gameplay debut trailer shows he’s a force to be reckoned with. Not only does have those deadly chains, Spawn’s packin’ plenty of heat in that overly dramatic cape. He’s also hiding his ax, a sword, and even a spiked club in there. Stick around to the end to see Spawn flay Scorpion alive, then strip the remaining meat off his bones.

The end of the trailer also showcases a few new skins coming to Mortal Kombat 11 alongside Spawn, including new looks for Nightwolf, Jacqui Briggs, and Erron Black — Jacqui’s even getting her own Spawn-inspired skin.

Spawn is the sixth and final DLC character announced for Mortal Kombat 11, joining Shang Tsung, Sindel, The Joker, Terminator T-800, and Nightwolf. Actor Keith David is reprising his role as the voice of Spawn for his MK11 appearance.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One.