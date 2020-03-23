Spectrum internet and TV services are down across the U.S.

It’s unclear when things will be back to normal.

With more people staying at home from school and work to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus, our internet infrastructure is being put to the test. More folks than usual are teleworking, doing online classes, or binge-watching Netflix, making now a less than ideal time for the network to go down.

Unfortunately, that’s what many Spectrum customers around the U.S. are having to deal with right now.