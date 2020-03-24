Splash Damage, developer of Gears Tactics, is working on a Stadia exclusive game

The developer known for supporting Gears is working on a new Stadia exclusive.
- Splash Damage is a UK-based studio.
- Splash Damage is primarily known for assisting The Coalition with Gears of War games.
- Today, Splash Damage announced it is working on a Stadia exclusive game.
UK studio Splash Damage has mainly acted as a support studio over the past few years, aiding Microsoft-owned The Coalition with the development of the Gears of War games and even taking the lead role on the upcoming Gears Tactics. Today, Splash Damage revealed that it is working on a Stadia exclusive game, though no other details are known at this time.
In the blog post making the announcement, Splash Damage stated that “At Splash Damage we’re always looking to innovate, and always looking for partners and platforms that allow us to do just that. We’ve been huge fans of Stadia ever since it was announced and have been amazed by both the technology and passion for gaming that the Stadia team has.”
The studio also noted that more information would be shared in the coming months. It goes without saying that Stadia has come under a vast amount of criticism but Google does continue to invest in the platform, having recently started a new studio led by Sony Santa Monica head Shannon Studstill.
While there’s no knowing what this game will be, we can look to the fact that Splash Damage has a long history working on multiplayer games, with the studio’s first and only original IP being Dirty Bomb, a multiplayer shooter on PC. The studio’s next upcoming game is Gears Tactics, which takes the world of Gears of War to an XCOM-like layout on April 28. It’s coming to PC first but will be on Xbox sometime later.
