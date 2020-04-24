Splatoon 2 Is Getting A Free Demo And Its First Splatfest In Nearly A Year

Switch owners will soon have another chance to try out one of the system’s best multiplayer games. Nintendo has announced it is holding a free, limited-time demo for Splatoon 2 next week, letting you sample the colorful online shooter at no charge. That’s not all: the game will also soon host its first Splatfest event since last summer.

The demo client is already available to download from the Switch Eshop, but it will only be live from 11 PM PT on April 29 to 6:59 AM PT on May 6. During that time, you’ll be able to try out all of the game’s online modes, including the signature Turf War, the more competitive Ranked Battle, and the cooperative Salmon Run.

You’ll need to have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription in order to play Splatoon 2 online, but if you’re not already a subscriber, Nintendo is also offering a free, seven-day Switch Online trial alongside the Splatoon 2 demo. After downloading the demo, you’ll receive an email containing a download code for the NSO trial, which you’ll need to enter in the Eshop to activate.

If you like what you’ve played of Splatoon 2, you’ll be able to pick up the full game at a discount. During the demo period, Splatoon 2 will be on sale in the Eshop for 30% off, bringing its price down from $60 to about $42 USD. Any progress you’ve made in the demo will also carry over to the full game. You can read more details about the demo and sale on the official Splatoon 2 website.

That isn’t the only Splatoon 2 news Nintendo had to share. Following the demo, Nintendo will hold a special “one-off” Splatfest in the game, making this the first Splatfest since the Splatocalypse event in July 2019. The theme will be a reprisal of Splatoon 2’s very first Splatfest: ketchup vs. mayo, the latter of which was victorious the first time around. The Splatfest will kick off at 3 PM PT on May 22 and run until the same time on May 24.