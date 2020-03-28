Splatoon-Like Fighting Game Ninjala Launches On Nintendo Switch This May

After suffering a minor delay, free-to-play melee multiplayer game Ninjala finally has a new release date. During Nintendo’s surprise Direct Mini livestream, the company confirmed that it will hit Nintendo Switch on May 27.

Ninjala is a multiplayer-focused (online and offline) action game not unlike Bleeding Edge, where two teams of four go against each other to see who can score the most points. It looks to combine elements of both Fortnite and Splatoon, with tons of customization for players to roll out in the flashiest ninja gear possible. Ninjala also features an eight-player battle royale mode and, as aforementioned, it’s completely free-to-play.

Ninjala was originally scheduled to launch in 2019, but developer GungHo Online Entertainment pushed the project to spring 2020. We featured the game in a roundup of some of the Switch’s biggest releases this year, which also included titles like Bravely Default II and Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition–both of which were shown off in Nintendo’s mini Direct.

The biggest news from the Direct Mini broadcast was the tease of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s upcoming DLC character, a brawler from Nintendo’s first-party fighting game ARMS. While it remains unclear how the character will appear in the Smash universe, whoever it is will be announced and released this June, kicking off Smash Ultimate’s Fighter Pass Vol. 2 DLC.

There was a bunch of other news out of the mini Direct, including announcements that BioShock, Borderlands, and XCOM are all coming to Switch, when Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ first seasonal event will take place, and more.