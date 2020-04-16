SpongeBob SquarePants Rehydrated Listed with June 2020 Release Date

Competing with PS4 exclusives

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated doesn’t seem to be able to work out when it’s going to release on PlayStation 4. Back in January, the game was listed alongside a 22nd May launch date on a Nintendo infographic, but now the official Microsoft Store is saying something completely different.

According to digital listings for PC and Xbox One, THQ Nordic’s remastered adventure will actually launch on 23rd June 2020. The game was originally going to compete with The Last of Us: Part II before its unfortunate delay, and funnily enough, this new reported release date would now see it brush shoulders with Ghost of Tsushima. That is if it isn’t pushed back too, of course. Even if this new date isn’t correct, at least it has provided us with some new screenshots, which you can view below.

Do you want to play SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated sooner rather than later? Or are you happy to wait for late June to play this anticipated remaster? Let us know in the comments below.