Spotify’s Best of 2021: The Year’s Top Artists, Songs, and Albums

Spotify’s Top 5 Artists, Songs, and Albums of 2021

Spotify has revealed what artists users have been listening to the most over the last year, ranging from Bad Bunny to Taylor Swift.

The global music streaming service has now broken down the numbers to show who is at the top of the charts in terms of what you listen to.

On December 1, 2021, Spotify Wrapped 2021 revealed the most popular songs, artists, and albums on the streaming platform in the previous year.

Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican rapper, was the most-streamed global artist in 2021, with over 9.1 billion streams.

Fearless and Red, Taylor Swift’s re-recorded albums, helped her to become the year’s second most-streamed artist.

Meanwhile, new artists dominated the most-streamed songs.

Olivia Rodrigo’s debut single Drivers License, which was played over 1.1 billion times in 2021 after its release in January, was one of them.

“If 2020 was the year that turned the world on its head, 2021 was the year that we got used to seeing things backwards,” Spotify said in a statement.

“We embraced the unknown and championed all of the things that make each of us unique, throwing ‘normal’ out the window.”

“Spotify’s 2021 Wrapped is a celebration of this – the millions of strange and wonderful ways to listen and live in a world that never ceases to amaze us.”

Both Premium and non-paying Spotify users can access Spotify Wrapped.

Subscribers, on the other hand, get to learn a little more about their listening habits.

Premium subscribers, for example, can earn a ‘Pioneer’ badge if they listen to a song before it reaches 50,000 streams.

