Spring Nintendo Eshop Sale Has Discounts On Dozens Of Games

You can usually find a good deal or two on the Switch Eshop most weeks, but it’s rare to see a huge collection of notable Switch games discounted at the same time. Fortunately for Switch players, that time has come: the Spring 2020 Eshop sale has arrived, with tons of Switch games currently on sale. Quite a few publishers are getting in on the action, including Devolver Digital and Blizzard, and there are some real gems worth snagging while they’re on sale.

The Devolver publisher sale includes discounts on some fantastic games like Ape Out ($7.49), a top-down beat ’em up where you control a gorilla trying to escape a maze, and Hotline Miami Collection ($12.49), a top-down shooter where your character is instructed by mysterious answering machine messages to hunt down and kill the local Russian mafia. You’ll also find great deals on the beautiful platformer Gris, which is on sale for $8.49, and a shoot ’em up featuring a talking banana, My Friend Pedro, on sale for $14.

Diablo III: Eternal Collection is down to $30 (was $60) as part of the Spring Sale. The hack-and-slash RPG allows for both local and online multiplayer, and it’s a perfect game to jump into while we’re all social distancing. For a similar experience, Torchlight II is on sale for just $14, down from $20.

You can also some Bandai Namco games for cheap. The Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy is $20 (normally $40), as is the Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition Switch port (down from $50). You can also get the original Katamari Damacy remaster, called Reroll, for $9.89, and Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch for $20.

The WB Games sale brings deals on Mortal Kombat 11, which is discounted to $24, along with several of the publisher’s Lego games, like Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2, Lego The Incredibles, and Lego Harry Potter Collection. The Lego games are great for local co-op and easy to get into, so they’re good options if you’re looking for something family-friendly to play with others while you’re stuck inside.

Ubisoft is offering up a few of its Switch favorites, too. The Gold Edition of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is on sale for $20, (down from $80) Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection is $24 (was $40), and Rayman Legends’ Definitive Edition is only $10 (down from $40), among others.

There are so many other great games on sale right now, depending on what you’re in the mood for. From Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove and Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night to Bastion and Transistor, there are plenty of deals worth taking advantage of right now if you’re looking for something new to play. You can check out more of our picks from the sale below, and see the entire offering of deals in the Nintendo Eshop.