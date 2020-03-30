Square Enix announces NieR Replicant Remastered and donates new content • JPGAMES.DE

Square Enix has announced NieR Replicant Remastered for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PCs. The remaster of (you guessed it) NieR Replicant is developed by Toylogic, Takahisa Taura from Platinum Games is also involved. Producer Yosuke Saito calls the remaster a “version upgrade”. That is probably why the game is officially named “NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…“Donated.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… invites players into a dark, apocalyptic world in which they accompany a brother on his exciting mission to cure his sister from a fatal illness – a mission that will put everything in question.

New music, new content, new speech

Keiichi Okabe has revised and re-recorded all the pieces from NieR: Replicant for the remaster, there will also be some new tracks. In addition, the game gets a complete voice response, as well as new content. The latter has not yet been discussed in detail. Will there be a new ending? “I don’t even know,” said Saito.

The original was released in 2010 for PS3 and Xbox 360. It is NieR, which has also appeared in the West. At that time there were two versions in Japan, namely NieR Gestalt for Xbox 360 and NieR Replicant for PlayStation 3. They differ in their protagonists. You know that of NieR Replicant. His counterpart in NieR form is older and looking for his daughter.

NieR Replicant Remastered also appears in the West. There is no release date.

English trailer

Japanese trailer

