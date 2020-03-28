Square Enix warns of Final Fantasy 7 Remake shipping delays

Square Enix is warning customers that they may not get their copies of Final Fantasy 7 Remake on release day, due to the “extraordinary circumstances” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the role-playing game is still slated to launch globally on PlayStation 4 on April 10, Square Enix says that some players may not receive their physical copies of Final Fantasy 7 Remake at launch.

Related

“The worldwide release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake on April 10 will go ahead,” Square Enix said in a statement posted on Twitter. “However, with the unforeseeable changes in distribution and retail landscape which varies across countries, it is increasingly likely that some of you will not get hold of your copy of the game on release date.

“We are monitoring the situation on a daily basis and working with our partners, retailers, and Square Enix teams across Europe and the Americas, to do everything we can to ensure as many of you as possible can play the game on April 10.”

At the beginning of March, Square Enix offered two special edition releases of Final Fantasy 7 Remake: a $79.99 deluxe edition with an art book, SteelBook case, soundtrack, and downloadable content; and a very limited (and sold out) “1st Class Edition” for $329 that included a detailed Cloud Strife action figure aboard the Hardy Daytona. Both included physical copies of the game.

Square Enix said that it will post an update on the situation on Friday, March 20. In the meantime, if you’re hoping to reliably play Final Fantasy 7 Remake on April 10, you may want to invest in a digital copy of the game.