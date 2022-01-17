Squirdle is a Wordle clone that only the most ardent Pokemon fans will be able to crack.

Only the most devoted Pokemon fans will be able to solve Squirdle, a Wordle clone.

SQUIRDLE is a Wordle-style puzzle game, but only the most dedicated Pokemon fans will be able to complete it.

Sergio Morales Esquivel, a software developer, has created his own Pokemon-themed Wordle, but it’s not for casual fans of the franchise.

Players must guess a secret pokemon in eight turns, but the clues aren’t based on letters.

Instead, the grid is divided into generation, type, height, and weight categories.

Correct answers are green, incorrect guesses are red, and the right pokemon type in the wrong position is yellow, similar to Wordle.

Arrows indicate whether your next guess should be higher or lower in the categories of generation, height, and weight.

To be in with a chance of narrowing it down, you’ll need to go to sites like Bulbapedia or Serebii unless you have an encyclopaedic knowledge of pokemon.

Squirdle has both an infinite and a daily version of the game, so you can brag about your emoji grid on social media once you’ve cracked it.

There have been a few kinks in the system, such as some pokemon being left out and “weird entries,” but the creator appears to have them under control.

Squirdle will have you digging deep into the dusty recesses of your own mind to solve it, with eight generations of pokemon to choose from.

While Wordle isn’t a new concept, its burgeoning popularity has spawned a slew of clones, including Wheeldle, an ‘infinite’ Wordle.

Wordle has become so popular that fake versions have appeared on the App Store, so be cautious.

There’s even been some backlash from Brits over one particular Wordle answer.

Squirdle is a unique take on the format, but if you’re not a Pokemon fan, it might be too difficult for you.

Unsplash user Thimo Pedersen provided the image for the header.

