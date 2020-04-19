Star Wars Episode 1: Racer Blasts Onto PS4 And Switch Next Month

No matter how divided fans were about Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace back when it released in 1999, even the most jaded among them could agree that Star Wars Episode I: Racer was, hands down, the best game to spin off from it. Now, 21 years later, a remaster of that game will be coming to PS4 and Switch. It hits the consoles May 12.

The remaster comes courtesy of developers Aspyr, which was also responsible for the recent ports of Jedi Academy and Jedi Outcast to the Switch and PS4. Along with enhanced visuals, Aspyr promises, via the Playstation Blog that the resolution on the FMVs will be uprezzed to modern standards, and the control scheme has been remapped to boot.

Gameplay-wise, Episode I Racer is a blazing fast futuristic racer akin to F-Zero or Wipeout, with tracks spanning eight planets in the Star Wars universe, over 25 playable characters–including young Anakin Skywalker and the treacherous Dug, Sebulba–and a deeply customizable pod for each one. The game was originally released day and date with the film on the PC and N64, with a Dreamcast port a year later in April of 2000. A sequel, Racer Revenge, released for the PS2 in 2002.

In our review at the time Elliott Chin wrote, “The Force is strong with Racer, which succeeds as both a racing game and a Star Wars game. Racer is a fast and fun racing game, one that evokes memories of the PlayStation hits Wipeout and Wipeout XL. It has a little Star Wars flair to add to its appeal, but the pure racing action alone is enough to make this game a rewarding experience.”