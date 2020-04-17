Star Wars: Episode I Racer coming to PS4, Switch in May

Star Wars Episode I: Racer will be re-released for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on May 12, the official Star Wars website revealed on Thursday. The beloved Nintendo 64 and PC game, released alongside Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace in 1999, will feature updated controls, according to developer Aspyr.

The Switch port was first announced during a Nintendo Direct presentation in March.

In an interview with StarWars.com, Aspyr producer James Vicari explained the developer’s approach to updating Episode I: Racer.

“You really want to make sure that the game plays well and embraces as much of the variations as possible for [the Switch Joy-Cons],” Vicari said. “So we’ve done a lot of work to make sure that the game feels comfortable in all configurations, including playing with each individual Joy-Con. The team here is a big believer that the best control scheme is the one you don’t ever think about and that philosophy really permeates everything we’ve done with the controls.”

On the PlayStation Blog, Aspyr confirms it has also “uprezzed all of the FMV sequences in the game,” added Trophies, and tailored controls to suit the DualShock 4 on PS4.

Episode I: Racer recreates the standout sequence from The Phantom Menace, letting players control Anakin Skywalker, Sebulba, and other pod racers in the film’s high speed racing league. Racer was also re-released on GOG.com back in May 2018. Just last year, Disney and LucasArts approved a re-release of the game on replica Nintendo 64 cartridges as a collector’s item.

GameStop’s new Nintendo Switch Lite bundle includes a handheld console, screen protector, $20 eShop gift card, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.