Star Wars Episode I: Racer revived for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch

Star Wars Episode I: Racer, originally rolled out for the Nintendo 64 and PC in 1999, will be re-released for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on May 12.

The racing game was launched alongside Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, and it is based on podracing, one of the film’s most memorable sequences. Aspyr, the developer behind the recent ports of Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy and Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, both for the Nintendo Switch, is also in charge of bringing Star Wars Episode I: Racer to modern consoles.

Aspyr producer James Vicari said that remastering Star Wars Episode I: Racer was an important project for the studio “because good games should never be forgotten and great games deserve to be revisited as much as possible,” he told StarWars.com in an interview.

Vicari also discussed the racing game’s modernized controls, particularly for the Nintendo Switch. The studio made sure that controlling the podracers “feels comfortable in all configurations,” which includes using individual Joy-Cons.

Aspyr “uprezzed” the game’s FMV sequences, with everything natively re-exported into higher resolutions, according to a PlayStation Blog post. Trophies have also been added, so PlayStation 4 players will have something else to chase besides the podracers in front of them.

Players may choose between 25 characters in Star Wars Episode I: Racer, including Anakin Skywalker and Sebulba, with tracks across different planets in the Star Wars series, including Tatooine where the podracing sequence from Phantom Menace took place. Podracers may be upgraded, with races in single-player campaigns or split-screen multiplayer.

The port of Star Wars Episode I: Racer for the Nintendo Switch was first revealed in March, in a surprise Nintendo Direct Mini that was jam-packed with announcements of new games and updates.

In addition to the racing game, the presentation revealed a May 29 release date for Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, as well as an upcoming DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate from fighting game Arms. Also announced were the third DLC for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 featuring the Fantastic Four and Doctor Doom, and a free update for Ring Fit Adventure, for those who were lucky enough to nab one.