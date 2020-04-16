Star Wars Episode I: Racer Speeds Onto PS4 Next Month

May the 12th be with you

We’ve been rather enjoying this wave of retro Star Wars computer game rebirths, and also the following is one more treat to eagerly anticipate. Star Wars Episode I: Racer is something of a cult hit, a sci-fi racing title that’s surprisingly good even with the Marmite source product. It’s pertaining to PlayStation for the very first time ever before very quickly certainly– actually, we currently have a launch date.

The precious shuck auto racing video game is heading to PS4 on 12th May 2020, simply under a month’s time from currently. The information comes from a meeting with James Vicari, a manufacturer on the rerelease, in which he talks very fondly of the film TIE-in (get it?). “I assume its heritage is a very particular sensation of joy,” he states. “When we revealed it within the firm, it was crazy the amount of faces illuminated. Individuals from every division maintained dropping in to examine it out once we had it up and running. You understand if you’ve played it. There’s simply something regarding being in among the coolest scenes from a Star Wars film.”

A downplayed news, after that, but we’re certain this will tickle the nostalgia bones of many when it arrives next month. Will you be having a look at Star Wars Episode I: Racer on PS4, probably for the very first time? Zoom down to the comments below.